The award season is heading towards its end. So far, both FIFA and UEFA have handed out their year-end awards, with Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk claiming one each. The one big prize still to be distributed is the Ballon d’Or, with the nominees now disclosed to the general public.

Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk, and Cristiano Ronaldo were named among the nominees for the 2019 Ballon d’Or – the year-end individual prize given to the ‘best player’ by France Football. Messi and Van Dijk are the favourites to cap their year with the gong, after claiming The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year and the UEFA Player of the Year award, respectively.

History could be made this year if Lionel Messi wins the award. The Barcelona star is currently tied with Cristiano Ronaldo on five Ballon d’Ors each and another one could make him the first person to win six. Meanwhile, a win for Van Dijk would see the Messi-Ronaldo snub carry over to this year, as both of them were beaten to the gong last year by Luka Modric.

The 2019 Ballon d’Or winner will be crowned on Monday, December 2 in Paris.

Here are the 2019 Ballon d’Or nominees in full:

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Frenkie de Jong (Ajax/Barcelona)

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

Dusan Tadic (Ajax)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Donny van de Beek (Ajax)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax/Juventus)

Alisson (Liverpool)

Giorginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)