Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk, and Cristiano Ronaldo are the frontrunners for the Ballon d’Or this year. As is the case with each year, footballers, experts, and ex-players have all started naming their picks for the player of the season. Carles Puyol, however, has snubbed Lionel Messi and picked another star for the award.

Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol has named Virgil van Dijk his pick to win the 2019 Ballon d’Or. The Spaniard states that it is nice to see a fellow defender get recognition, as opposed to the strikers.

“Van Dijk is one of the best in the world,” Puyol told the Independent.

“He is the complete defender, always calm, a great player. The spotlight usually goes to the strikers, so it is nice to see a defender get deserved recognition.

“It’s true that in recent years Messi for me is the best, and it’s difficult to compare to him because to me he’s the best player in history. We’ve also had Cristiano who’s a great player. And the two have always been there, and few players have had the opportunity to win an individual trophy. Having these two players in this era, he’s doing an excellent job and I’m very happy for him.”

Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk are set to go head-to-head for the 2019 Ballon d’Or. The pair have dominated the awards season, with Van Dijk winning the UEFA Player of the Year award while Messi being named The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year.