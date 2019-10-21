The legendary former manager of Premier League giants, Arsene Wenger has revealed that Liverpool’s Sadio Mane is his pick for Ballon d’Or 2019, explaining that the Reds’ forward deserves to win it more than Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Virgil van Dijk.

“[Sadio] Mane was an outstanding character [in the 2018-19 season],” the 69-year-old said, in a recent interview with BeIN Sports.

“I would say – because he is a fighter… and efficient. He is not scared of anybody. At the moment, he deserves huge credit,” he further added.

With the Ballon d’Or 2019 winner set to be named by January 2020, Mane has already been tipped to be one of the leading contenders for the award, alongside Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk, his own teammate at Liverpool.

In the 2018-19 season, he made 50 appearances for the Reds across various competitions, and recorded 26 goals and five assists. The 27-year-old ex-Southampton star also played one of the leading roles in his team’s Champions League-winning run this year – but not before securing the Premier League golden boot alongside teammate Mohamed Salah and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Mane has continued his solid form this season as well, having scored 8 goals and provided 2 assists in 12 appearances for Liverpool so far. Jurgen Klopp, his manager, rates him quite highly – and under him, Mane is likely to increase his numbers even further by the end of the year.

Quotes via TeamTalk.