2020 V.League 1 matches to be played at a single venue due to COVID-19 fears?

Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) might be planning to hold matches of the 2020 V.League 1 season at a single location in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak crisis.

This is according to reports from Vietnam where the domestic football league matches have been postponed after playing out two matchdays behind closed doors earlier in the month.

V.League has announced that it will be suspending the league until April 15, but discussions are already underway between the VFF and league organisers Vietnam Professional Football on when and how to restart the domestic competitions amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

VFF vice-president Tran Quoc Tuan has revealed that one of national football body’s plans is to play the games at a single venue which will help in limiting air travel and preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to the Voice of Vietnam.

“We will implement all possible measures to ensure players’ safety and security,” Quoc Tuan was quoted as saying.

Last year’s runners-up Ho Chi Minh City FC are currently leading the V.League table with six points from two matches while Saigon FC, Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC, Viettel FC, Hai Phong FC and Song Lam Nghe An (SLNA) FC have four points apiece.

(Photo credit: Hanoi FC)

