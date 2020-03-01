V.League now to kick off on March 6 behind closed doors due to COVID-19 fears

Vietnam’s top division, V.League 1, will begin its new season on March 6, but the league matches are set to be played without the participation of supporters.
The first round of the 2020 V.League 1 will be held from March 6 to 8, but the Vietnam Professional Football (VPF) has ordered the matches to be held behind closed doors due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Vietnamese government had issued a blanket ban on sporting events in the country during the month of February which had forced to the rescheduling of Vietnamese Super Cup, V.League 1, V.League 2 and the Vietnamese National Cup ties.
The VPF said it will monitor the development of coronavirus outbreak before deciding whether the second and third rounds of the Vietnamese top division will be held with fans in attendance.
The second round of matches are to be played from March 13 to 15 while the third round games is to be held on March 19 and 20.
The Vietnamese domestic season is kicking off on Sunday with the Super Cup tie between defending league champions Hanoi Fc and Vietnamese National Cup runners-up Ho Chi Minh City FC at the Thong Nhat Stadium with only 100 fans from each side in attendance.
“The decision to not allow spectators for the opening round has been made to ensure safety amidst the ongoing deadly coronavirus outbreak around the world,” VPF chairman Tran Anh Tu was quoted as saying by VnExpress.