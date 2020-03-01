V.League now to kick off on March 6 behind closed doors due to COVID-19 fears

Vietnam’s top division, V.League 1, will begin its new season on March 6, but the league matches are set to be played without the participation of supporters.

The first round of the 2020 V.League 1 will be held from March 6 to 8, but the Vietnam Professional Football (VPF) has ordered the matches to be held behind closed doors due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Vietnamese government had issued a blanket ban on sporting events in the country during the month of February which had forced to the rescheduling of Vietnamese Super Cup, V.League 1, V.League 2 and the Vietnamese National Cup ties.

