Ho Chi Minh City FC’s huge bid for US midfielder Lee Nguyen rejected by Inter Miami CF

Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Inter Miami CF have rejected a huge bid for their midfielder Lee Nguyen from 2019 V.League runners-up Ho Chi Minh City FC.

The Vietnamese club were looking to bring the United States international back to Southeast Asia and had bid US$ 1 million for the 33-year-old former Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) and Becamex Binh Duong midfielder.

However, the club officials have confirmed that their ambitious bid was rejected by the David Beckham-owned MLS franchise.

According to Vietnamese media, former England international midfielder Beckham and Inter Miami manager Diego Alonso “insisted on retaining the midfielder for the 2020 MLS season” which will begin on March 2.

However, Ho Chi Minh City FC will reportedly be interested in resuming their interest in the Vietnamese-origin star in the future if he wants to play in Vietnam.

Nguyen had spent his early professional career in Europe with Dutch side PSV Eindhoven and Denmark’s Randers FC before moving to Vietnam in 2009 where he spent two seasons — first with HAGL FC and the second at Binh Duong.

The Texas-born star then spent six seasons with New England Revolution in the MLS scoring 51 goals in 191 appearances. In 2018, he switched to Los Angeles FC before being selected by Inter Miami for the 2020 season.

