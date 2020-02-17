V.League side Ho Chi Minh City FC in talks to sign Vietnamese-origin MLS midfielder – Reports

V.League side Ho Chi Minh City FC are reportedly in for a major coup after it has emerged that they are in talks to sign a Vietnamese-origin midfielder from the Major League Soccer (MLS).

The player in the rumour mill is Lee Nguyen, the 33-year-old United States international who is currently contracted to David Beckham’s brand new MLS franchise Inter Miami CF that will debut in the league this month.

Nguyen had spent his early professional career in Europe with Dutch side PSV Eindhoven and Denmark’s Randers FC before moving to Vietnam in 2009 where he spent two seasons — first with Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC and the second at Becamex Binh Duong FC.

The Texas-born star then spent six seasons with New England Revolution in the MLS scoring 51 goals in 191 appearances. In 2018, he switched to Los Angeles FC before being selected by Inter Miami for the 2020 season.

“We are holding talks. The main issues which have not been agreed are about salary and transfer fee,” Zing.vn quoted an unnamed Ho Chi Minh City FC official.

“We hope this deal will be concluded swiftly so that Nguyen can register in time for the opening day of the V.League 1. He also needs time to train with his new teammates,” the source told the Vietnamese media.

The 2019 V.League runners-up are reportedly offering a record-breaking salary of US$ 430,000 (VND 10 billion) to the player.

The 2020 season of the Vietnamese top division is scheduled to begin on March 7.