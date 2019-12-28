Ho Chi Minh City FC confirm signing of Vietnam striker Nguyen Cong Phuong

V.League 1 outfit Ho Chi Minh City FC have confirmed the signing of Vietnam international striker Nguyen Cong Phuong on loan ahead of the upcoming domestic season.

The Vietnam attacker had joined Jupiler Pro League side Sint-Truidense VV (STVV) on a one-year loan deal from his parent club Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC in July 2019, but has so far failed to win a role in the first-team plans at the Belgian top division club.

And 2019 V.League runners-up Ho Chi Minh City FC have now bought out the remaining duration of his loan deal to the Belgian club and the 24-year-old striker will now turn out for the Vietnamese side in the upcoming domestic campaign.

In other news. It has finally been confirmed that Nguyễn Công Phượng has signed for Vietnam’s greatest team. pic.twitter.com/0ATUVv1aai — HCMCFC (@HCMCFC1) December 27, 2019

Ho Chi Minh City FC finished second in the Vietnamese top division last season, but will represent the country in the 2020 AFC Champions League preliminary stages after domestic champions Hanoi FC failed to secure an AFC Club License from the Vietnam Football Federation.

The Vietnamese club have also confirmed that Cong Phuong will wear the No. 21 shirt for Ho Chi Minh City FC.