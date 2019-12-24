Nguyen Cong Phuong set for early Vietnam return after failed Belgium stint with STVV – Reports

Vietnam international striker Nguyen Cong Phuong is reportedly on his way back to Vietnam after failing to impress at Belgian top division side Sint-Truidense VV.

The Vietnam attacker had signed for Jupiler Pro League side STVV on a one-year loan deal from his parent club Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC in July 2019, but has failed to secure a role in the first-team plans at the Belgian outfit.

And it looks like 2019 V.League 1 runners-up Ho Chi Minh City FC have offered a way out for Cong Phuong from his disappointing stint in Europe.

HCM City FC had finished second in the Vietnamese top division last season, but will be the ones to represent Vietnam in the 2020 AFC Champions League preliminary stages after domestic champions Hanoi FC failed to secure AFC Club License from the Vietnam Football Federation.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Jordan 1-1 Vietnam – Nguyen Cong Phuong (51′)

According to reports from Vietnam, the Vietnamese club have bought the remaining duration of the one-year loan contract of Cong Phuong from STVV with HCM City shelling out a sum of around US$ 110,000 to the Belgian club.

If the deal goes through, 24-year-old Cong Phuong will join Ho Chi Minh City FC ahead of the new domestic season starting in February 2020. He will remain with the club for the first half of the season.

Ho Chi Minh City had recently acquired the services of Vietnam and Hanoi FC goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung.

(Photo credit: STVV)