Vietnam goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung leaves Hanoi FC to join V.League rivals Ho Chi Minh City FC

Vietnam U-23 national team goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung has left Vietnamese champions Hanoi FC to join their V.League 1 rivals Ho Chi Minh City FC.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper was part of the Vietnam senior national team that won the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 and reached the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the United Arab Emirates.

He starred for Park Hang-seo when the nation reached the final of the 2018 AFC U23 Championship in China PR while also helping Vietnam U-22s win their first-ever SEA Games gold medal in men’s football earlier this month.

However, he has failed to win a starting role at Hanoi FC this season after moving to the Vietnamese champions from FLC Thanh Hoa in 2018 and has now moved on looking for opportunities elsewhere despite the Capital Team wanting to hold onto him.

Ho Chi Minh City, who finished runners-up in V.League 1 2019 and will represent Vietnam at the AFC Champions League 2020 preliminary stages after Hanoi failed to get an AFC Club License, are the ones to capture the young goalkeeper’s signature.

Tien Dung has represented Vietnam at the U-19 and U-23 levels and has one cap for the senior team. And with some consistent playing time at Ho Chi Minh City FC, he will be hoping to improve his reputation and fight Dang Van Lam for a place in the senior team’s starting 11.