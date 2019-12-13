La Liga club express interest in Vietnam and HAGL FC midfielder – Reports

La Liga club Deportivo Alaves have reportedly turned their attention to Vietnam in order to replace their veteran midfielder Tomas Pina who is currently out injured.

It is being reported in Vietnamese media that Alaves are interested in offering Vietnam international midfielder Nguyen Tuan Anh a one-month trial in January 2020 with the club willing to offer a contract if they are happy with the player during his time in Spain.

According to VNExpress, Alaves are “impressed with Anh’s control in the midfield that he displayed at Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) and the Vietnam national team, especially his excellent performances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers recently.”

Tuan Anh, 24 years of age, has started four of the five matches Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam have played in the second round of the World Cup Qualifiers this year and has established himself as a permanent fixture in the Golden Dragons’ midfield alongside Do Hung Dung.

He also has the experience of playing abroad with a spell in the Japanese second division with Yokohama FC back in 2016.

However, HAGL are reportedly not sure about letting their priced possession leave for Spanish top division. “Tuan Anh still plays an important role in our club’s plans for the new season,” a board member was quoted as saying the Vietnamese media outlet.

Alaves are currently 15th in La Liga having collected 18 points from 16 matches — 16 points adrift of league leaders Barcelona.