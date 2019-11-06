Hanoi FC duo Nguyen Quang Hai, Doan Van Hau win individual honours at V.League Awards 2019

Hanoi FC duo Nguyen Quang Hai and Doan Van Hau have won individual honours at the end-of-season V.League Awards 2019 ceremony held on Tuesday.

The duo has been rewarded with the prize after playing key roles in helping Hanoi FC win their fifth domestic league title in Vietnam this season. The Purple-Yellows also won the Vietnamese National Cup and reached the Inter-Zone Play-off Final to cap off a solid season.

While attacker Quang Hai won the Player of the Season award, 20-year-old full-back Van Hau who has moved to Dutch Eredivisie side SC Heerenveen on loan took home the Best Young Player award.

Meanwhile, South Korean tactician Jung Hae-seong who took Ho Chi Minh City FC to the second place in the league and helped them book a spot in next season’s AFC Champions League preliminary stages won the Coach of the Year Award.

Bruno Cantanhede of Viettel and Pape Omar Faye of Hanoi shared the top goalscorer award with 15 goals each.

V.League 2019 Best XI

GOALKEEPER: Tran Nguyen Manh (SLNA FC)

DEFENDERS: Doan Van Hau (Hanoi FC), Ho Tan Tai (Becamex Binh Duong FC), Bui Tien Dung (Viettel FC), Nguyen Huu Tuan (Ho Chi Minh City FC),

MIDFIELDERS: Nguyen Quang Hai (Hanoi FC), Mac Hong Quan (Than Quang Ninh), Nguyen Van Quyet (Hanoi FC), Nguyen Van Toan (HAGL FC)

FORWARDS: Pape Omar Faye (Hanoi FC), Tran Minh Vuong (HAGL FC)