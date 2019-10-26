Vietnam national team outcast Nguyen Van Quyet named V.League 2019 Player of the Season

There is more good news for Hanoi FC, who coasted to their fifth V.League title this season, as their captain Nguyen Van Quyet has been named the Player of the Season in the Vietnamese top division.

The 28-year-old attacker has played a prominent role for Chu Dinh Nghiem’s side as they lifted their second successive title in the V.League and also reached the Inter-Zone Play-Off Final of the AFC Cup 2019 where they lost out narrowly to DPR Korea’s 4.25 SC.

“Hanoi won the league in 2018 and this year, we successfully defended the title despite many challenges. That is the result of the tireless efforts of all the players in the squad,” the former Vietnam national team captain said.

“I am happy with my personal award, of course. But what I care most is our team’s achievement. My own success comes from my team’s success. So, it is not only the effort of myself, but also of the whole team and Hanoi supporters,” Van Quyet was quoted as saying by Bongdaplus.

This is the second time he has been adjudged the Player of the Season in Vietnam’s top tier. He scored nine goals for Hanoi in the league this season — only Pape Omar Faye scored more for Hanoi this season with 13 goals.

Van Quyet has not featured for Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam side since playing a bit part role in their successful AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 campaign towards the end of last year. However, it will be interesting to see how long Park can keep him out of the squad if the Hanoi FC star continues to impress for his club.