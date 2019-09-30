Vietnam invite referees from Malaysia to officiate key matches as relegation battle heats up in V.League

The Vietnam Professional Football (VPF), which runs V.League 1, has invited two referees from Malaysia to officiate in the final rounds of matches in the country’s top division.

VPF has decided to invite Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) match officials Suhaizi Shukri and Mohammed Amirul Izwan Yaacob to officiate in three matches which will take place during the last two rounds of the 2019 V.League 1 season.

The overseas officials have been called in after several incidents where Vietnamese referees were found to have committed mistakes during domestic matches — with four referees suspended recently for huge errors during V.League matches.

The Malaysian referees will officiate in the Nam Dinh FC vs Hai Phong FC and Thanh Hoa FC vs Viettel FC matches on October 19 as well as Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC vs Sanna Khanh Hoa on October 23.

These matches will have big impact on the league table with Viettel, Hai Phong, HAGL, Nam Dinh, Thanh Hao and Sanna Khanh Hoa all fighting relegation as the season reaches its climax. At the opposite end of the table, Hanoi FC have already secured the title in the Vietnamese top division.

With two rounds of matches left to play, Viettel and Hai Phong are ninth and 10th in the V.League 1 table with 30 points each while HAGL are 11th with 29 points. Nam Dinh are 12th with 28 points while Than Hao and Sanna Khanh Hoa are in the last two places with 25 and 24 points respectively.

The team finishing bottom of the table will be relegated to V.League 2 while the team finishing 13th will play a relegation play-off with runners-up of this season’s second division to decide which team will play in the top tier next season.