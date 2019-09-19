Hanoi FC now the most successful club in Vietnam after fifth V.League 1 title victory

Hanoi FC have emerged as the champions of V.League 1 with two matches to spare after registering a 1-0 win over Song Lam Nghe An (SLNA FC) at the 4th Military Zone Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday.

After a goalless first half, Nguyen Than Chung scored the only goal of the game in the 54th minute to help Hanoi FC defeat fourth-placed SLNA and win their first back-to-back titles and a fifth overall since 2010.

With the win, Hanoi FC, coached by Chu Dinh Nghiem, currently have 52 points from 24 Vietnamese top division matches that included 15 wins, seven draws and two defeats. Their 10-point lead is now unassailable by the second-played Ho Chi Minh City FC who have 42 points from 23 matches.

Hanoi won their first V.League title back in 2010 before lifting their second in 2013. They repeated the feat in 2016 and 2018 with Quang Nam FC winning the Vietnamese league title in between.

The title win also helped Hanoi become the most successful club in Vietnamese domestic circuit — a position they now jointly hold with Viettel FC, who also have five league titles to their name. It will also guarantee a spot for the club in the qualification rounds for the AFC Champions League 2020.

The Purple-Yellows will next face Quang Nam FC in the next round of matches in the V.League, but their attention will now shift to the AFC Cup 2019 where they are to face DPR Korea’s April 25 SC in the Inter-Zone Play-Off Final on September 25 and October 2.

The first leg is slated to be held at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi on September 25 while the second leg will be at the Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang next month.