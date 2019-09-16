Hanoi FC get stadium ban and hefty fine for allowing flares inside Hang Day Stadium

V.League leaders Hanoi FC have been slapped with a hefty fine and a stadium ban after the Vietnamese champions allowed flares to be set off inside the Hang Day Stadium last week.

A woman spectator and policemen were injured after Nam Dinh FC supporters set off flares towards the stands where the home supporters were seated. The woman had to be rushed to the hospital to be treated for the burns.

Both Hanoi and Nam Dinh were slapped with a fine of VND 85 million (US$ 3,655) while Hanoi will finish their season without their fans cheering them on at their home venue.

Hanoi FC played their 5-2 home win over Viettel FC in the V.League behind closed doors and will have to repeat the same in their final home game of the season against QNK Quang Nam FC on October 4.

Meanwhile, Nam Dinh will have their fans banned from attending their away matches against Khanh Hoa FC on September 21 and Saigon FC on October 19.

A review of the incident, which took place on September 12, had found that Hanoi were at fault for not checking and controlling objects fans carried with them to the stadium.

The Purple-Yellows are all set to defend their V.League title enjoying a seven point lead over second-placed Ho Chi Minh City FC with just three games left in the Vietnamese top division.