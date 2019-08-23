V.League suspends four referees for big mistakes in attempt to gain credibility

V.League organisers have suspended four referees for the rest of the year after they were found to have made huge errors during Vietnamese top division matches this month.

The Vietnam Professional Football (VPF) have suspended referees Tran Dinh Thinh and Ngo Quoc Hung as well as assistant referees Nguyen Trung Nam and Le Duc Vu for mistakes that directly affected results of games in rounds 20 and 21 of V.League.

The decision comes on the back of frequent mistakes from Vietnamese referees during the domestic matches that has raised plenty of complaints from the clubs and supporters and has led to plans of hiring foreign referees to officiate matches in Vietnam.

V.League had said they will start using the Video Assistant Referee from June this year, but it is yet to be introduced in the domestic league and it is learnt that there is a long way to go before the technology can be introduced.

Of the four suspended referees, assistant referee Nam created controversy after not flagging Becamex Binh Duong’s Ho Sy Giap for offside in match against HAGL FC on August 16. The Binh Duong player was almost three metres behind the HAGL defence, however, the offside call never came and Giap scored.

Meanwhile, referee Ngo Quoc Hung and assistant Le Duc Vu are suspended after they failed to spot Hanoi FC goalkeeper Nguyen Van Cong stepping out of the goalline to stop a penalty kick from SHB Da Nang’s Gaston Merlo. And the goal stood and Da Nang went on to lose the game 2-1.

Da Nang were the victims on August 10 as well, that time against Sanna Khanh Hoa, when referee Tran Dinh Thinh denied them a penalty and instead yellow carded Ha Duc Chinh for acting. However, replays showed Duc Chinh was indeed fouled and Da Nang should have been awarded a penalty.