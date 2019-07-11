Portugal winger Ricardo Quaresma offered to V.League 1 giants – Reports

Vietnamese media are reporting that Portugal and Besiktas winger Ricardo Quaresma has been offered to V.League 1 champions Hanoi FC by an intermediary.

Quaresma, 35 years of age, had helped Portugal lift the Euros in 2016 when he replaced Cristiano Ronaldo after his teammate was forced off the field in the first half of the final against France due to an injury.

The skilful winger has played for clubs across Europe including Sporting Lisbon and FC Porto in his home nation, Barcelona in Spain, Inter Milan in Italy, Chelsea in England and Shabab Al Ahli Club in the United Arab Emirates.

He has been plying his trade in the Turkish Super Lig with Besiktas since 2015.

In a leaked email published by several Vietnamese news sources, Oscar Soler Sola, who claims to be a “Sporting Director certified by the Spanish Football Federation” and an “intermediary” for the Portuguese star, has offered Quaresma to Vietnamese giants Hanoi FC.

“Let me introduce you to Ricardo Quaresma. He’s actually playing in Turkey, for the Besiktas JK,” the email from Sola read.

“Ricardo has one more year of contract with Besiktas, until June 2020, but if you are interested to make an offer that could convince to Quaresma, then it wouldn’t be a problem to get now his availability from the Besiktas JK,” the conversation continued asking Hanoi to contact Sola if they are interested in the player.

Signing someone of the stature of Quaresma will definitely help the Purple-Yellows as they prepare for the AFC Cup 2019 Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinal against local rivals Becamex Binh Duong to be held later this month.

Major League Soccer Club (USA First Division) is seeking Striker (9), Midfielder (6), and Attacking Midfielder (10), for the summer transfer window. I’m in direct contact with the Soccer Operations Director of the club. Intermediaries, contact me by private for more details. Thnx pic.twitter.com/d2DGuBQa6j — Oscar Soler Sola (@OscarSolerSola) May 9, 2019

However, the credibility of the email as well as the question whether Hanoi have enough financial muscles to attract someone like Quaresma is still there to be seen.