V.League club Hai Phong FC threatened with transfer ban by FIFA over unpaid wages to former striker

FIFA, the world governing body for football, have ordered Vietnamese club Hai Phong FC to settle payments with their former striker Errol Stevens failing which they could face a transfer ban.

FIFA have ordered the V.League 1 outfit to compensate former Jamaica international Stevens after the club was found to have breached the labour contract between the two parties.

Stevens played for Hai Phong between 2015 and 2018 scoring 41 goals from 88 appearances in the league and the club have been found to have not fully paid wages and bonuses for a two-year contract extension Stevens signed in 2017.

FIFA have asked the club to pay an amount of VND 5 billion (around US$ 200,000) within 45 days to avoid a three-window transfer ban. The punishment could be increased to a playing ban if they avoid paying altogether, Viet Nam News reported.

The report says that Stevens had signed the contract in May 2017, but was not allowed to keep a single copy of it. In August same year, he was refused a copy of the contract when he requested it to apply for a Vietnamese passport for his Vietnamese-born son.

Stevens has claimed that Hai Phong did not release him, but stopped paying his salary, while refusing to release him from the deal. He later left the country and filed the complaint with FIFA.

Meanwhile, Hai Phong maintain that they will appeal against FIFA’s ruling and added that they had sent evidence of the player’s “wrongdoing” to FIFA.