Vietnam star Nguyen Cong Phuong’s contract details with Belgium top flight club Sint-Truidense revealed

After being linked with French second division club Clermont Foot 63 for a while, Vietnam star Nguyen Cong Phuong now looks likely to be heading to Belgium’s top flight.

The 24-year-old striker has been linked with a move to Belgian Pro League side Sint-Truidense VV who finished seventh in the league last season and are looking to make it to the play-offs in the upcoming season.

And now, the star striker’s parent club Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC have confirmed that a deal is close to completion and also revealed some details regarding the contract the player will be signing.

Nguyen Cong Phuong opens the scoring for Vietnam!

“Cong Phuong will play for Sint-Truidense under a one-year contract starting in the new season. Currently, we are helping him complete procedures for Belgium. Sint-Truidense even have a video that introduces Cong Phuong’s debut ready,” HAGL director Nguyen Tan Anh told Tien Phong.

This means that Cong Phuong will win a one-year contract at the Belgian top division club instead of a one-month trial that French second division side Clermont Foot were looking for from the Vietnam forward.

“He was a target of many teams who had noticed him. After considering all the proposals, HAGL decided to choose Sint-Truidense as the new destination for Cong Phuong,” said Tan Anh.

It has also been revealed that the contract between the two parties will be signed in a function to be held at the Ho Chi Minh City on July 5.