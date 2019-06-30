Vietnam striker Nguyen Cong Phuong now linked with transfer to Belgian top division club

Vietnam international striker Nguyen Cong Phuong is yet to find a new club after returning from a failed loan stint with Incheon United, and is now linked with a move to Belgium.

Cong Phuong had ended his one-year loan move to the K League side prematurely after limited opportunities at the struggling South Korean club and his parent club Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC in Vietnam had announced the forward will be leaving for trials at a European club.

Clermont Foot 63, who are sitting 10th in the French second division Ligue 2, had confirmed that they were interested in taking Cong Phuong on trials, but there has been updates regarding a move for the 24-year-old yet.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Jordan 1-1 Vietnam – Nguyen Cong Phuong (51′)

However, now Japanese news outlet Sponichi Annex are reporting that the Vietnamese forward is on the verge of signing for a Belgian top division side Sint-Truidense VV.

Sint-Truidense finished seventh in the Belgian Pro League last season collecting 47 points from 30 matches — 16 points behind champions KRC Genk — and finishing just outside the top six places which would have helped them into the championship play-off.

Sint-Truidense have been part of Belgium’s top division since 2015-16 season after winning promotion as Belgian First Division B winners.

Cong Phuong was part of Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo squads for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, AFC Asian Cup 2019 and King’s Cup 2019, but the time might be running out for the promising striker to find a new home with the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers approaching in September.