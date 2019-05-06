Watch: Vietnam referee saves player’s life post head collision

Vietnam referee Ngo Duy Lan made a heroic move and saved a player’s life post head collision in V.League encounter between Hanoi FC and Becamex Binh Duong.

Becamex defender Nguyen Thien Duc was involved in a clash of heads with Hanoi FC’s Pape Omar Faye. The former collapsed on the pitch after the collision and the referee was quick to spot that there was something wrong.

He rushed to Thien Duc, who was lying on the floor and put his hands in the player’s mouth and stopped him from biting his tongue. The medics were quick to run onto the pitch but the referee made sure that he has his hand inside the player’s mouth until the medical team took over.

Here’s a video of the incident.