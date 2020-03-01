Hanoi FC defend Vietnamese Super Cup after 2-1 win over Ho Chi Minh City FC

Hanoi FC have once again lifted the Vietnamese Super Cup after defeating Ho Chi Minh City FC 2-1 at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on Sunday.

The match between the 2019 V.League 1 champions Hanoi and 2019 Vietnamese National Cup runners-up Ho Chi Minh City FC that kicked off the Vietnamese domestic season was played behind closed doors due to COVID-19 fears.

Vietnam international forward Nguyen Cong Phuong struck again for Ho Chi Minh to put them 1-0 ahead in the 18th minute, but Hanoi were back level in the 30th minute as Nguyen Cong Thanh scored into his own goal.

Hanoi found the winner in the 45th minute when Pape Omar Faye struck the goal that helped them defend the Capital Team’s Super Cup title.

Hanoi FC had defeated Becamex Binh Duong FC 2-0 in the Super Cup tie held last year at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi.

As many as 12 teams have won title with Song Lam Nghe An (SLNA) FC and Binh Duong FC the most successful sides in the competition with four wins apiece. Hanoi FC now have three titles while Hoang Anh Gia Lai has two titles.

The 2020 V.League 1 season will begin on March 6 with the opening matches set to be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus concerns.

(Photo credit: Hanoi FC)