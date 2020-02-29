V.League runners-up Ho Chi Minh City FC complete transfer of former MLS midfielder

2019 V.League runners-up Ho Chi Minh City FC have confirmed the signing of former Major League Soccer (MLS) player Alex Monteiro de Lima.

The Brazilian midfielder who is 31 years old was last seen in action for K League 2 side Anyang FC, and has the experience of playing seven seasons in MLS with Chicago Fire and then Houston Dynamo.

Ho Chi Minh City FC were keen to bring in Vietnamese-origin midfielder Lee Nguyen to the club, but their huge bid for the US international was turned down by his MLS franchise Inter Miami CF earlier this month.

Alex began his career with Brazil’s Gremio Mauaense FC and switched to Europe with Switzerland’s Wohlen FC in 2008 at the age of 20.

He made his move to the United States in 2012 with Chicago Fire where he played from 2012 to 2015 before transferring to Houston. The South American mideo arrived in Asia for the first time in 2018 to play for South Korean second division outfit Suwon FC.

Ho Chi Minh, who are also taking part in this season’s AFC Cup 2020, already have three foreigners in their ranks in the form of defender Pape Diakite (Senegal), forward Amido Balde (Guinea-Bissau) and midfielder Seo Yong-duk (Korea Republic).

