HAGL chairman reveals details of staggering salary Nguyen Cong Phuong will earn at Sint-Truidense

Vietnam international forward Nguyen Cong Phuong has finally sealed a move to Europe after signing for Belgian Pro League side Sint-Truidense VV (STVV) on Friday.

Cong Phuong was rumoured to move to Europe ever since he returned from a failed loan stint at K League outfit Incheon United with the striker linked with French Ligue 2 side Clermont Foot 63 and Jupiler Pro League side Sint Truidense.

It is the latter that have finally signed the Vietnamese forward on a one-year loan deal from his parent club Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC of the Vietnamese top flight V.League 1.

And it has now been revealed that the 24-year-old is set to earn a whopping salary at the Belgian top division side — something that a vast majority of his fellow professional footballers from Vietnam can only dream of!

We had to select best environment for Cong Phuong to flourish. His monthly salary at Sint-Truidnese will be close the annual salary of a footballer in Vietnam’s top division. So, there was no reason to turn down the offer from Belgium,” HAGL chairman Doan Nguyen Duc said during the official announcement of the deal in Ho Chi Minh City.

Reports indicate that Cong Phuong’s contract with HAGL FC has his monthly wages at around VND 20 million (around US$ 1,000). However, he stood to earn around US$ 10,000 while he was in his loan stint at Korea Republic with Incheon.

However, he might be earning two or three times that wages in Europe, if reports are to believed.

A US$ 20,000-30,000 might not be much when compared to the wages of most footballers plying in the top European leagues, but when the average salary of a Vietnamese footballer is taken into account, Cong Phuong is set to earn a huge fortune at STVV.

We hope his stint in Europe will be as successful in sporting terms as it is financially!