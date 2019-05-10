Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs praises Vietnam national team; predicts when they can reach the FIFA World Cup

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has praised the Vietnam national team and expressed his hope to see the Golden Dragons in the FIFA World Cup soon!

Giggs, who represented United as a player from 1990 to 2014 and then as an interim and assistant manager, was speaking in Vietnam where he is serving as a technical director for the PVF Football Academy.

The former Wales international visited PVF facilities at Nghe An and Ha Tinh in Vietnam and interacted with budding footballers at the academy, which has a reputation as one of the best run in the region.

“What we first need to do is to blow up every child’s passion for football right from their school days. Let them freely play with their own instincts starting at the age of 11 or 12 years and then select talents and take them to professional training centres to turn them into big players,” Giggs said during an interaction.

Giggs, who had watched Vietnam play in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where they reached the quarterfinals to the surprise of many, revealed he was impressed by the team coached by Park Hang-seo.

And the United legend, who is currently the manager of Wales national team, said that he expects the Golden Dragons to reach the tournament proper of the FIFA World Cup soon.

“I am here to dream with you. Vietnam national team may not be the strongest side in Asia, but they can absolutely defeat superior oppositions by being proactive and thinking strategically,” he said.

Giggs said that with a proper football method and more investment in youth football, Vietnam have a big chance to reach the World Cup in 2026 when the number of participating teams is expected to be raised to 48 from 32 nations.

(Photo courtesy: PVF)