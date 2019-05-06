It will be a huge honour to play for the 95 million people in Vietnam – Nest-Sotra striker Alexander Dang

Alexander Dang, the striker who has Vietnamese roots and plays for Norwegian club Nest-Sotra, has said that it will be huge honour to play for the Vietnam national football team.

Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo was at the Komplett Arena in Sandefjord, Norway on May 5 to watch the 29-year-old forward play in a 2-3 defeat for Nest-Sotra against league high-flyers Sandefjord Fotball.

Pontus Engblom scored the opening goal for hosts Sandefjord in the 66th minute, but Marcus Mehnert found the equaliser in the very next minute. However, Engblom’s 90th-minute goal won all three points for the second-placed team in the Norwegian First Division.

And talking to the club’s official website, Dang expressed his desire to wear the red jersey of the Golden Dragons. “Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo was in the stands to watch the game. And I will have a meeting with him after the match and discuss the possibilities to play for the national team,” he said.

“Playing for Vietnam will be huge honour. There are around 95 million people in Vietnam and still, the coach has come all the way to Norway to watch me play. This is something that I am proud of,” said Dang who scored 13 goals in 29 league games last season and has already two goals from five matches this season.

Dang expressed his hope of being of help for the Vietnam team in their campaign for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualification starting later this year. “It will be an interesting challenge. Not only are there cultural difference, but the climate will also be difficult — around 35 degrees! I get sunstroke even when I go out in Agotnes,” joked Dang.