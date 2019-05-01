Reports: Former Korea Republic international to become Park Hang-seo’s assistant

Former South Korea international and FC Seoul coach Kim Han-yoon is reportedly close to becoming Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo’s assistant.

According to reports, Kim will be leading the Vietnam under-23 side in a friendly match against Myanmar U23 in June this year. He has previously managed K League side Busan IPark as a player-coach before taking over at FC Seoul in 2013.

Kim represented Korea Republic on four occasions after making his debut in 2005. A defensive midfielder by trait, he played for K League sides like FC Seoul, Bucheon SK (currently Jeju United FC), Pohang Steelers, Busan IPark and Seongnam Ilhwa Chunma in a 16-year long journey as a footballer.

FC Seoul, under Kim’s management, are currently third in the K League, three points off league leaders Jeonbuk Hyundai.

The reports of the appointment come a week after Park Hang-seo’s former assistant Lee Tae-hoon joined V.League side HAGL FC as their head coach.