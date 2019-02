Phnom Penh Crown FC recently unveiled that they’ve signed Vietnamese player Ream Serng.

Making the rounds through social media, the reveal has brought in a positive reception to the fans and supporters.

He is both Vietnamese and Cambodian and has played for various teams like Hai Phong, Dong Thap and Ho Chi Minh.

At 26 years old, he is known for his versatility but mainly plays in the defensive third of the pitch at the moment.

Courtesy of PPCFC