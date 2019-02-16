Vietnam’s Asian Cup star signs with Viettel F.C.

Vietnam star and AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 winner Nguyen Trong Hoang has completed his move to Viettel F.C. after signing a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old was impressive during the Golden Dragons’ campaign in the AFF Suzuki Cup, helping the nation win their second title in history.

He played last for FLC Thanh Hoa, playing a total of 36 matches for them and scoring four goals in the process.

Following the AFC Asian Cup 2019, he trained with his youth club Song Lam Nghe An but ended up not signing a contract with the club and moved to Viettel F.C., instead.

He now joins the team after being promoted to V.League 1. Viettel F.C. gained their promotion by winning V.League 2 last season.

The versatile star, Hoang plays different attacking positions on the pitch from the midfield, winger or as a striker.

For the national team, he’s appeared 62 times and scored 12.

Photo courtesy of Viettel F.C.