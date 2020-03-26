Suspended Thai League competitions to only restart in May 2020, FA Thailand announces

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) has announced that the Thai League matches will only return on May 2, 2020 as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

FAT had earlier in March decided to postpone all domestic matches in Thailand until April 18 due to the coronavirus situation, but it has now decided to extend the suspension of the competitions past the initial 45-day halt.

BREAKING: Thai League postponed to 2nd of May 2020 due to COVID-19 Read more: https://t.co/suogpfchZF pic.twitter.com/okbDo1QuZ1 — ThaiLeague (@thaileague) March 26, 2020

“Due to the concern in the health of athletes, coaches, officials and related personnel and also due to the emergency orders issued by the country’s government, FAT has decided to postpone the competitions again,” FAT said in a statement.

Thai League 1 will now run until October 24 under the new schedule, while the second division Thai League 2 will be held until October 25.

The 2020 Thai FA Cup first round matches will be held on May 6 while the final is slated for October 31. The 2020 Thai League Cup ties will, meanwhile, begin on May 20 with the final scheduled for September 27.

Do you miss us? We know we miss you 😉 So we’ll be back soon… Coming soon on our Official Thai League Facebook page#ThaiLeague #ศึกชิงบัลลังก์ไทยลีก #LOCKDOWN #Tournament pic.twitter.com/CnrkjWb7od — ThaiLeague (@thaileague) March 26, 2020

FAT also added that it will communicate a new schedule if there are any further changes to the decision.

(Photo credit: FA Thailand)