OFFICIAL: All Thai League matches postponed till April 18 due to coronavirus outbreak

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) has decided to postpone all Thai League matches until April 18 due to the growing concerns around the coronavirus outbreak.

The FAT had first decided to hold all Thai League matches as planned despite the global health emergency before announcing that all ties will be played behind closed doors during the month of March.

And now, they have taken the decision to impose a blanket ban on all football matches in the country until April 18.

“Thai League 1-4 will be postponed starting on the 3rd of March 2020 to 17th April 2020 in accordance with the policy of the Ministry of Health in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the league organisers announced on Tuesday.

It was reported that the Thai top division clubs were not in favour of playing matches without the involvement of fans and had reportedly campaigned to force FA Thailand to postpone the games to later date.

(Photo credit: Thai League)

