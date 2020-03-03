Thai League 1 clubs pressuring FA Thailand to postpone league fixtures – Reports

A group of Thai League 1 clubs have reportedly began a campaign to postpone Thai domestic league matches following the outbreak of coronavirus.

According to Bangkok Post, Thai League 1 clubs have started to gather signatures for a petition, addressed to Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Somyot Poompunmuang, asking for the postponement of the league ties to a future date.

The FAT had decided to go ahead with the Thai League fixtures as planned earlier despite the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. The governing body, however, had ordered all the league matches in March 2020 to be held behind closed doors.

Port FC star Charyl Chappuis predicts who will be Thai League 1 top scorer this season

Supporters are not to be allowed into Thai top division fifth round matches starting March 7 through to the seventh round of fixtures on March 14 and 15.

And this is reportedly what has irked the clubs as they would prefer playing the matches on a later date rather than play them out in March without the involvement of their supporters in the stands.

FA Thailand had earlier said, after an emergency meeting, that they will only cancel the Thai League fixtures once the country’s government officially raises the level of COVID-19 crisis to a higher level.

Update: It is being reported that a decision has been made to postpone all Thai League games till April 18. An official confirmation is, however, awaited.

(Photo credit: Thai League)

Read more: AFC & FIFA to discuss fate of 2022 World Cup Qualifiers ties; New dates set for AFC Champions League