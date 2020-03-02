March fixtures of Thai League 1 to be held without fans due to coronavirus outbreak

The matches of 2020 Thai League 1 scheduled to be held in the month of March will be conducted behind closed doors due to fears of coronavirus outbreak.

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) had decided last week to go ahead with Thai League matches as planned earlier with precautionary measures like the screening of football supporters prior to their entry to the stadiums and use of face masks.

However, with the government of the country declaring COVID-19 as a dangerous communicable disease, the FAT had called an emergency meeting during which it was decided that the Thai domestic league matches will be held without the participation of spectators.

Due to the ongoing spread of the COVID-19 in Thailand, FA Thailand and Thai League have announced that all Thai League matches (T1-T4) starting from the 7th of March 2020 will be played behind closed doors without spectators. #TOYOTAThaiLeague2020 #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/FEXCYZGSVA — ThaiLeague (@thaileague) March 2, 2020

As a result, supporters will not be allowed into Thai League 1 matches starting March 7 through to the seventh round of fixtures on March 14 and 15.

“The decision is a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, since football is a sport that brings thousands of people together, from supporters to players and staff,” FAT deputy general secretary Patit Supaphong was quoted as saying.

The matches will continue to be live broadcasted in order to reach the wider public.

(Photo credit: Thai League)

