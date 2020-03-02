Thai League 1: Bangkok United go top after 4-1 thrashing of Chiangrai; Ratchaburi in hot pursuit

True Bangkok United have taken pole position in 2020 Thai League 1 table after a 4-1 thrashing of defending champions Chiangrai United at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani, Thailand.

Brazilian defender Brinner had given the 2019 champions a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute, but Bangkok struck back three minutes later through Manuel Bihr. It remained all square for most of the remainder of the game until Hajime Hosogai struck with six minutes left on the clock.

Forward Brenner and midfielder Sanrawat Dechmitr also struck late in the game to record a 4-1 win for Bangkok who went top with four wins from as many matches in the fledgling domestic season.

Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC are the only other team who are maintaining a perfect record in the Thai top division after they edged Nakhon Ratchasima Mazda FC 1-0 at the Mitr Phol Stadium.

Former champions Buriram United were once again denied full points, this time by Port FC who managed to hold them to a 1-1 draw at the Chang Arena.

Heberty Fernandes, who is on loan from Muangthong United, had opened the scoring for Port in the 23rd minute before Supachok Sarachat levelled the game couple of minutes later. Port are now third in the table with 10 points, level on points with fourth-placed BG Pathum United who edged Trat FC 1-0.

Arthit Boodjinda, meanwhile, scored the only goal of the game as newcomers Police Tero FC blanked Samut Prakan City FC 1-0 to go fifth with nine points after four rounds in 2020 Thai League.

Muangthong United also edged Chonburi FC by the same scoreline, while Sukhothai FC overcame PT Prachuap FC 3-2 in a five-goal thriller. Visitors Suphanburi FC defeated Rayong FC 1-0 at the Rayong Stadium.

