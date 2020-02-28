Thai League matches to proceed as planned despite looming coronavirus threat

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) has informed that the fixtures of Thai League will go ahead as scheduled despite the looming threat of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the FA Thailand has instructed the Thai clubs to take proper measures to screen the supporters attending the matches and also added that the league could be halted if the situation worsens in the country.

The spread of COVID-19 has forced disruption in footballing events around the globe including in Korea Republic, Japan, Vietnam and Italy while a string of AFC Champions League 2020 fixtures have also been postponed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

FAT added that any Thai League matches taking place in “high risk areas” will be played behind closed doors.

“We are ready to handle the situation and take whatever action that is needed, but our approach won’t be much different from the one followed by K League and J.League. For the time being, all the league matches will proceed as scheduled,” said FAT deputy secretary-general Patit Supaphong.

“If the situation reaches a stage where we feel it could pose any harm to the health of football fans or players or put them at risk to being exposed to the COVID-19 virus, we will not hesitate to stop the league,” he told Bangkok Post.

“Whenever government declares that the outbreak has reached the third level or even if a request comes from the Ministry of Public Health, we will make the decision to help prevent any further harm from the virus,” the FAT official added.

Thai League 1 will return for its fourth round of matches this weekend with four matches taking place on Saturday and another four scheduled for Sunday.

(Photo credit: Thai League)

