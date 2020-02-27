Thai League 1: Buriram lose thriller to Ratchaburi 4-3; Port & Bangkok United also maintain perfect start

Buriram United suffered their second defeat of the new Thai League 1 season after going down 4-3 to Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC at the Mitr Phol Stadium in Ratchaburi, Thailand on Wednesday.

Buriram, who had lost their opener to Police Tero FC 1-0 had bounced back with a 4-0 win over Chonburi FC on Saturday, but suffered their second loss in three games after going down in the seven-goal thriller.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ricardo Bueno and Andres Tunez had scored to give the Thunder Castles a 2-0 lead by half-time in the 2020 Thai League 1 fixture, but Yannick Boli and Lossemy Karaboue scored in the 59th and 63rd minutes to level things up for the home side.

Ratchaburi then took the lead through Philip Roller in the 75th minute only for Supachok Sarachat to make it 3-3 with two minutes left to play. But the hosts stole all three points as Philippines international Javier Patino scored the winner in the 90th minute to make it three wins out of three for the Dragons.

Meanwhile, Port FC and True Bangkok United also made it nine points from three matches in the Thai top division. While Port defeated Sukhothai FC 2-1 in an away encounter, Bangkok United edged Samut Prakan City FC by the same scoreline at the Samut Prakarn SAT Stadium.

At fourth position in the early stages of the season is newly-promoted BG Pathum United who blanked fellow newcomers Police Tero 3-0, thanks to goals from Singapore international Irfan Fandi, Daniel Rodriguez and Siroch Chatthong.

Matchday 3 also witnessed first points of the season for Muangthong United as the Kirins overcame newcomers Rayong FC 3-0 with goals coming from the boots of Saharat Kanyaroj, Derley and Sundy Wongderree.

Defending champions Chiangrai United recorded their first win after two consecutive draws as they beat Trat FC 3-0 while Chonburi FC bounced back from last week’s heavy beating from Buriram with a 3-1 defeat of Nakhon Ratchasima Mazda FC. Suphanburi FC, meanwhile, edged PT Prachuap FC 1-0.

(Photo credit: Buriram United)