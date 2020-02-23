Thai League 1: Buriram United bounce back with 4-0 thrashing of Chonburi, but Muangthong lose again

Buriram United have bounced back from an opening day defeat to newcomers Police Tero after thrashing Chonburi FC 4-0 in their second outing of 2020 Thai League 1 season.

Buriram, who are looking to reclaim the Thai domestic title after a disappointing 2019 season, had began the new campaign with a 1-0 defeat to the promoted Police Tero away at the Boonyachinda Stadium in Bangkok last week.

But, the Thunder Castles were at the top of their game in their first home game of the season at the Chang Arena in Buriram on Saturday condemning the Sharks to their first defeat of the season.

Meanwhile, Muangthong United, who also had lost to BG Pathum United in their opener, suffered their second straight defeat after going down 2-1 to True Bangkok United on Sunday.

Anon Amornlerdsak gave visitors Bangkok United the lead at the SCG Stadium in the 29th minute, but the Kirins came back to level the game, thanks to an own goal from Everton Goncalves at the hour mark.

However, a stunning strike from Thossawat Limwanasathian in the 74th minute sealed the win for Bangkok — their second from as many matches.

Meanwhile, Port FC climbed to the top of the table also with their second win — this time a 4-1 defeat of Samut Prakan City FC.

Bangkok United, newcomers Police Tero, who defeated Trat FC 3-1 this week, and Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC, who edged Sukhothai FC 2-1, also have six points from two matches and occupy the subsequent slots.

Defending champions Chiangrai United had to settle for a second consecutive draw after being held 2-2 by Suphanburi FC while PT Prachuap FC and BG Pathum United played out a goalless draw at the Prachuap Khiri Khan Province Stadium.

Muangthong along with Trat FC and Rayong FC, who lost to Nakhon Ratchasima Mazda FC 2-1, are the clubs who are yet to open their account in the league and lie in the bottom three positions of the table after the second round.

