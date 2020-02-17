Thai League 1: Buriram United stunned by Police Tero; Thitiphan goal downs Muangthong on opening weekend

Both Buriram United and Muangthong United suffered defeats to newcomers on the opening weekend of Thai League 1 2020 while defending champions Chiangrai United were held by Samut Prakan City FC.

Buriram, who finished last season without a trophy, had travelled to the Boonyachinda Stadium in Bangkok to face 2019 Thai League 2 runners-up Police Tero FC with the hopes of starting their domestic campaign on the right note.

But, the Thunder Castles, who were knocked out in the AFC Champions League 2020 play-off by Shanghai SIPG last month, were to return home empty-handed again as Narong Chansawek netted to give the Thai League 1 newcomers a 1-0 victory in their opener.

Meanwhile, Muangthong were up against BG Pathum United who earned promotion by winning the Thai second division in 2019. And Brazilian forward Derley gave the Kirins a 1-0 lead in the 37th minute.

However, Pathum United returned to the game strongly in the second half with defender Victor Cardozo equalising 10 minutes after the restart.

The winning goal, however, came from the boots of Thitiphan Puangchan in the 70th minute as the Thailand international midfielder, returning from a season in Japan with Oita Trinita, gave the Rabbits all three points on their return to the Thai top tier.

Defending champions Chiangrai United were held to a 1-1 draw by Samut Prakan City FC at the Samut Prakan Stadium.

In other fixtures, True Bangkok United defeated PT Prachuap FC 2-0, Sukhothai FC edged Suphanburi FC 1-0, Port FC thrashed Nakhon Ratchasima FC 4-1, Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC overcame Trat FC 2-0 and Chonburi FC blanked Rayong FC by the same scoreline.

(Photo credit: BG Pathum United)