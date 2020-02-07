“Last two years at Muangthong United weren’t perfect,” admits Charyl Chappuis after Port FC transfer

Thailand international midfielder Charyl Chappuis has signed for Port FC and admitted that his final two years of stay at Thai League 1 giants Muangthong United was not a perfect one!

Chappuis had joined Muangthong from Suphanburi FC in 2017 carrying with him plenty of expectations, but leaves the side after three seasons and only one major trophy to show for his efforts — the 2017 Thai League Cup that the Kirins won in his maiden season at the club.

The Swiss-born midfielder joins Port, who won the Thai FA Cup last season and are looking to muster up another title challenge in the Thai top division after running Chiangrai United and Buriram United close last time around.

Charyl Chappuis reflects on Muangthong United departure / relishing new challenge with Port FC

“It is a big club and a big opportunity for me. I have to say I had other options where I could have earned more financially and even play for sure 100 per cent,” said the 28-year-old Chappuis after completing the move.

“I took a risk because I have to tell myself that the last two years were not perfect from both sides — from my side as well as from [Muangthong’s] side on how they treated me,” Chappuis admitted in an exclusive chat with FOX Sports Asia.

“Because I am a bit more than a footballer, the focus is always on me — no matter who else stands on the field and who the opponents are. Everyone knows Chappuis and if it’s not good enough, it’s always bad!” he said.

“I cannot have a normal game. I always have to make the difference and if I do not, it is not good enough and they try to find excuses. But I am also thankful for the life they gave me. Now, I tam taking a big risk and I am ready for it,” Chappuis added.

“I know what I did wrong and what I have to change and I am looking forward for it. It will hopefully be a great season and a great year. I know that many people will be happy and many will be upset as well,” he added.

Chappuis also is looking forward to the 2020 Thai League season and hinted that the competition could see another surprise winner like Chiangrai who lifted the title in 2019 stunning the traditional powers.

“Many teams have the opportunity to win this year — like last year Chiangrai was a big surprise. Most teams did not make many changes because economy-wise it is not easy this year. My old club they ares selling players and are a little bit worried,” he said.