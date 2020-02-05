Thai League giants Muangthong United linked with move for Vietnam national team duo

Thai League 1 giants Muangthong United are reportedly interesting in acquiring Vietnam internationals Do Hung Dung and Nguyen Tuan Anh ahead of the new domestic season.

The two players have been influential for Vietnam in central midfield, with 26-year-old Hung Dung especially playing a key part in the senior team’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round ties and the U-22 side’s triumphant SEA Games 2019 campaign as an overage player.

While Hung Dung is on the rolls of V.League 2019 champions Hanoi FC, 24-year-old Tuan Anh is a player of Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC.

Muangthong are looking to strengthen their midfield after a disappointing 2019 Thai League 1 campaign where they finished fifth — 12 points behind new domestic champions Chiangrai United.

And they are reportedly looking to sign one of the two Vietnamese stars to join compatriot Dang Van Lam at the Kirins, according to reports in Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Zing.vn are reporting that Hanoi FC will turn down any offer from Muangthong for Hung Dung.

“We have not received any official offer for the transfer of Hung Dung. The player is working hard with his teammates to prepare for the new season. He has good professional ethics.and is a part of our long-term plans,” said Do Vinh Quang, the chairman of the Vietnamese club.