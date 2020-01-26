Thailand veteran striker Teerasil Dangda finalising permanent transfer to Japan – Reports

Thailand international striker Teerasil Dangda is very close to a return to J1 League after travelling to Japan to finalise a deal with Japanese side Shimizu S-Pulse.

Teerasil has been linked with a move back to Japan since the end of the Thai domestic season, however the transfer saga has gone on for some time now. But, his return to Japanese top division is reportedly edging closer and closer to conclusion now.

According to Bangkok Post, Shimizu S-Pulse have reportedly negotiated a permanent move for Teerasil with his parent club Muangthong United of Thai League 1 and only personal terms need to be agreed now between the club and the player.

Teerasil makes it three for Muangthong

With the striker having already touched down in Japan, he is expected to be unveiled as a Shimizu S-Pulse player in the coming days.

The 31-year-old forward had spent a season in the J.League with Sanfrecce Hiroshima back in 2018 scoring six goals in 24 matches for the Japanese club.

He then returned to his parent club Muangthong in Thailand, however has had a stop-start season in 2019 plagued by injuries that has restricted his playing time both at the club and the national team.

Teerasil has previously had stints with Premier League giants Manchester City in 2007-08, Switzerland’s Grasshopper Zurich in 2008 and Spanish outfit UD Almeria in 2014-15.