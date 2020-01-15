Malaysia veteran striker Norshahrul Idlan Talaha to join Thai League 1 outfit BG Pathum United

Malaysia international striker Norshahrul Idlan Talaha has finally found a new club as the 33-year-old will move to Thailand to sign for Thai League 1 outfit BG Pathum United.

The seasoned Malaysian forward has been without a club since being released by Malaysia Super League side Pahang FA and his latest move will mean that ‘Mat Yo’ will play club football outside Malaysia for the very first time in his career.

According to New Straits Times, Norshahrul has confirmed that he will join the Bangkok-based club on a one-year contract. The Malaysian news outlet reported that the striker will undergo a medical on Thursday and sign the contract with Pathum United on Friday.

71′ GOAL! Malaysia are level! 2-2! Who else but Norshahrul Idlan Talaha! The forward is on hand to convert Syamer’s low cross after some good wing play by Malaysia. If it stays like this, Malaysia will be through to the Final! #THAvMAS #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/8wtBfXwLZn — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 5, 2018

Norshahrul has previously worn the kits of several Malaysian clubs including Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu FC and FELDA United. He also has 80 international caps for the Malaysia national team since making his international debut in 2007.

Another Harimau Malaya player Dominic Tan had recently signed a permanent contract with Thai League’s Police Tero FC from Malaysia Super League champions JDT ahead of the upcoming season.

BG Pathum United have returned to Thailand’s top division for the 2020 season after getting relegated in 2018. They earned promotion by emerging as the champions of 2019 Thai League 2.