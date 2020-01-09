Philippines defender Carli de Murga signs for Thai League 1 club Chonburi FC

Philippines international defender Carli de Murga has signed for Thai League 1 outfit Chonburi FC from Filipino champions Ceres-Negros FC.

The 31-year-old has been with the Busmen since 2014 and has won three Philippines Football League titles (2017, 2018 and 2019) and the Copa Paulino Alcantara in 2019 during his five seasons with the Bacolod-based club.

But after over 100 league appearances for Ceres, de Murga has now decided to venture outside the Philippines and sign for Thai top division side Chonburi.

Chonburi finished seventh in Thai League 1 during the 2019 season and had finished the 2014 season as the runners-up of Thailand. However, their last league title came in 2007 in the Thai Premier League.

Born in Spain, de Murga, who can play both as a full back and midfielder, began his career with Spanish club Cadiz. He also played for Atletico Sanluqueno and Portuense in Spain before moving to Philippines with Global in 2012.

He has been a Philippines international since 2011 and has 44 caps and four goals for the Azkals.