Thai League 1 club PT Prachuap FC unveil Indonesia defender Yanto Basna

Indonesia international defender Yanto Basna has been unveiled as a new player at Thai League 1 club PT Prachuap FC ahead of the upcoming domestic season.

Basna had spent his first season in Thailand’s top division with Sukhothai FC last season helping them finish 12th in the 16-team league, but has now made the switch to Prachuap FC who had finished ninth in the 2019 Thai League 1.

The 24-year-old has played at the back in four of the five 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ties for Indonesia during 2019 and has been one of the first names in the Indonesian line-up during recent times.

Basna began his professional career with Mitra Kukar in 2014 which was followed by stints with Persib Bandung, and Sriwijaya FC in Indonesia before moving to Thailand in 2018 with Khon Kaen in Thai League 2.

The Timnas Indonesia star has joined Prachuap under the ASEAN player quota of Thai League 1 along with Philippines international forward Iain Ramsay who has also moved to Prachuap form Sukhothai FC for the 2020 season.

Singapore international defender Baihakki Khaizan and Laos veteran Soukaphone Vongchiengkham are the two other ASEAN players currently with Prachuap FC. The club have also signed South Korean forward Yoo Jun-soo from Pohang Steelers.