BG Pathum United confirm Thai League 1 return for Thitipan Puangchan

BG Pathum United have confirmed that Thailand international Thitipan Puangchan has ended his J1 League stay to return and play in the 2020 Thai League 1.

Thitipan had spent the last season on loan at Japanese top division club Oita Trinita from his parent club Pathum United and was one of three Thai players in the league along with Yokohama F. Marinos’ Theerathon Bunmathan and Consadole Sapporo’s Chanathip Songkrasin.

While both Chanathip and Theerathon will remain in Japan for the next season, Thitipan has made his way back home to represent Pathum United who have returned to the country’s top division after getting relegated in 2018.

“I am very happy to be playing for BG Pathum United again this year. The team has changed a lot. There are many new players coming in. It makes me confident that we should have a chance to win some trophies,” Thitipan said following his return.

“Personally, I hope to bring the experience from the J.League to help the team as much as possible — whether it is the playing style, fitness or physical condition,” the 26-year-old midfielder said.

Thitipan made 20 appearances for Oita Trinita over the course of the last season as the newly-promoted club finished a respectable ninth in the J1 League table.

