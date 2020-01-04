OFFICIAL: Singapore international Baihakki Khaizan signs for 2019 Thai Cup Winners PT Prachuap

Singapore international Baihakki Khaizan has signed for Thailand’s PT Prachuap ahead of the new season. The 35-year-old centre back joins the 2019 Thai League Cup winners to bolster their defence and give it much more experience.

Along with Baihakki, the Thailand club have also signed forward Yoo Jun-Soo from Pohang Steelers. The 31-year-old is a versatile player, who, along with playing in the forward line, can couple as a defender and midfielder as well.

Baihakki joins Prachuap from fellow T1 side Trat FC, whom he joined last year in January after impressing on a 10-month loan to Udon Thani from Muangthong United. He has made 135 appearances for Singapore national team and has scored four goals for them over the years.

Prachuap have also signed William Henrique and Bruno Mezenga ahead of the new season.