Philippines defender Amani Aguinaldo joins Thai League 1 club Trat FC

Philippines international defender Amani Aguinaldo has signed for Thai League 1 club Trat FC ahead of the upcoming season.

The 24-year-old had spent the last season on loan at Malaysia Super League outfit PKNP FC from his parent club Ceres-Negros FC of Philippines Football League.

The Azkals star had recently undergone a trial at South Korean club Incheon United in a bid to earn a contract with the K League outfit. However, his move to sign for Incheon under the newly-introduced ASEAN quota of K-League did not bear fruit making him turn to Thailand as his next destination.

Aguinaldo was one of the players who stood out for hosts Philippines during the 30th Southeast Asian Games last month where the Azkals narrowly missed out on a place in the semifinals of the men’s football competition.

One of the two overage players in the squad along with captain Stephan Schrock, Aguinaldo scored a hattrick against Timor-Leste on the final matchday in the group stages as the hosts tried valiantly to pip Cambodia on goal difference to the runners-up spot in Group A and secure a knockout berth.

Aguinaldo has 38 caps for Philippines having made his international debut back in 2013.

Trat FC finished 10th in 2019 Thai League 1 collecting 35 points from 30 matches.

