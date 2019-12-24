Malaysia defender Dominic Tan departs JDT to sign permanent deal with Police Tero

Malaysia international defender Dominic Tan has left Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) to seal a permanent move to newly-promoted Thai League 1 club Police Tero FC.

22-year-old Dominic had spent the second half of the 2019 season on a loan at Police Tero in Thai League 2 and had helped the club to return to the Thai top division for the 2020 season.

And the centre-back has decided to make his move to Thailand permanent terminating his deal with Malaysia Super League title holders JDT and signing a permanent contract with the Bangkok-based outfit.

Dominic had joined JDT back in 2016, but only made a single appearance for the first team. However, he was part of the Malaysia U-2 sides that took part in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, the 2018 AFC U23 Championship in China PR and the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Philippines.

Dominic has also had a brief stint abroad after going on loan to Portuguese club Vilaverdense FC in 2018.

The new Police Tero signing also has two international caps for Tan Cheng Hoe’s Harimau Malaya after debuting against Nepal earlier this year.

Police Tero are among the three new additions in the 2020 Thai League 1 having gained promotion from the second division along with BG Pathum United and Rayong FC.

(Photo credit: Police Tero FC)