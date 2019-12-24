Thai League 1 side Samut Prakan City appoint former Kashima Antlers head coach Masatada Ishii

Thai League 1 outfit Samut Prakan City FC have appointed former Kashima Antlers boss Masatada Ishii as their new head coach ahead of the upcoming season.

Samut Prakan had finished the 2019 Thai League 1 season in sixth place coached by Surapong Kongthep and Tetsuya Murayama and has now turned to another Japanese tactician as they prepare for their second season in the Thai top flight under their new monicker.

Samut Prakan had finished their 2019 league campaign with 43 points from 30 matches — 15 points less than Thai League 1 champions Chiangrai United and second-placed Buriram United.

52-year-old Ishii is best known for his time with J1 League club Kashima Antlers between 2015 and 2017.

A former midfielder, Ishii represented Kashima during the 1990s as a player and also started his coaching career with the Antlers as an assistant in 2012.

He was given the charge of the first team in 2015 and guided the club to the 2015 J.League Cup title in his first season. In 2016, Kashima won the J1 League title under their former player and qualified for 2016 FIFA Club World Cup which Japan hosted.

He was named the J.League Manager of the Year in 2016 and made Kashima the first Asian side to reach a Club World Cup final where they lost 4-2 to La Liga giants Real Madrid 4-2 in extra time.

The Japanese coach was sacked by Kashima in May 2017 and took charge of Omiya Ardija whom he left in 2018.

(Photo credit: Samut Prakan City FC)